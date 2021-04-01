Advertisement

Students recognized as Eighth Graders of the Month

Congratulations to all the stellar students from us here at your good neighbor station!
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Your family of stations, along with the Laredo Police Department were on hand to recognize some stellar student for the Eighth Grader of the Month for March.

The ceremony was done virtually, and 22 middle schoolers were on hand, along with the principal of San Agustin High School, Olga Gentry as a guest speaker.

After the virtual ceremony, a drive by parade was hosted for the kids and their families.

