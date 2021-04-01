TAMIU professor nominated as COVID-19 data hero

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local professor is being recognized nationally for her COVID-19 research efforts.

Doctor Angelique Blackburn is an assistant professor at Texas A&M International University, and she was nominated as a COVID-19 data hero for her research contributions during the pandemic.

The award from the data access, transparency and advocacy group recognizes individuals who have made data a central element of their efforts and communications during COVID-19.

Dr. Blackburn began researching the impact of COVID-19 in the Laredo area prior to its arrival.

She also joined a volunteer research group and helped create a survey that included more than 170,000 participants in 179 countries to study the global impact of the virus.

“They do it by scheduling the patients, they have a scheduler,” said Dr. Blackburn. “This one they’re doing three hundred. Next week we plan to do another vaccine drive with TAMIU. We hope to continue to collaborate with them.”

The university plans to hold another vaccine drive for 300 students next week.

School officials say an email will be sent out so students can make an appointment.

