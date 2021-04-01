Texas resident creates COVID-19 vaccine finder

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The state of Texas took 15 weeks from the time COVID-19 vaccines were available to frontline health care workers to the time everyone over the age of 16 were eligible.

Some people have reported that they have had trouble getting their hands on a vaccine, but a new website may help smooth out the process for people eager to get one.

When the COVID-19 vaccine first became available to people other than healthcare workers, drive-thru lines to get the vaccine went for miles and appointments through the City of Laredo were booked within minutes.

This type of scenario is what encouraged one Texas resident to create a one-stop shop website for finding available vaccines.

”When the vaccine rollout initially came in, there was news in Florida that a long line of people gathered at one place to get a vaccine, only to find out there was no vaccine,” said Syed Ahmed. “I thought, ‘wow, this is a big problem. What can I do to help people solve this problem?”

Syed Ahmad of Odessa launched Vaccine Now.

Rather than going to individual websites for each provider, you can find them all in one place.

Ahmad and a team compiled data from all across the United States and five other countries.

”I heard a lot of stories and even people wrote me emails from bigger cities like Chicago and New York. They were frustrated on the phone five hours a day to get an appointment and only to find out there was no appointment that day. They had to do the same thing the next day and the next day.”

After you enter your zip code, you will find locations that offer the vaccine and if they have any appointments available.

The website also provides the phone number and website for the location and the type of vaccine available.

You can sort by distance, latest updated, available and name.

”When you search a place, it gives you that number that this place has this many appointments.”

Ahmad relies on data from state and local governments and updates his site accordingly.

Ahmad is also working on a system to offer free transportation for people who need help getting to their vaccine appointments.

You can find Vaccine Now here.

