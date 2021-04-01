Volunteers needed for Lake Casa Blanca trash cleanup

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Lake Casa Blanca is now open with a limited capacity, which means this Easter weekend there will be people out there enjoying themselves.

But with that, comes unwanted trash.

With Earth Day approaching, we spoke with the director of an environmental group to see how they plan on making sure the lake remains clean.

“It’s take nothing but photographs, but leave nothing but footprints.”

Those are some of the words from the community outreach director Manuel Juarez, who is helping organize the 6th Annual Post Easter Blitz Cleanup at Lake Casa Blanca.

With Earth Day approaching, he says this is the perfect time to focus on taking care of our natural resources and he is inviting anyone to help.

For the past few years, prior to when the pandemic began Juarez says they would pick up tons of trash the day after Easter.

”Yeah, so definitely one of the weirdest things we picked up was a mattress last year of course there is leftovers of trash from the carne asadas and the picnics. Anything and everything you can imagine has been dumped at the parks important for us to get out there and pick up.”

He says with our natural resources being our greatest assets, we need to be responsible.

Although there will be less people this year compared to the previous years with a limited capacity of 750 people inside the lake due to CPVID safety measures, Manuel still urges people to pick up after themselves.

”Trash gets picked up and put in the proper receptacles so that waste doesn’t go into the environment and go into the wildlife.”

Juarez says we need to set a good example for the future generations.

We only have one earth and we need to take care of it.

