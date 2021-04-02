Accident reported on West Del Mar

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A vehicle ends up on the wrong side of the road on west Del Mar.

The accident happened at around 1 p.m. near the 300 block of W Del Mar Boulevard.

Images show a black-colored jeep that was on the eastbound lane but the vehicle was facing west.

No information on what caused the accident.

Drivers in the area are being advised to proceed with caution.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.