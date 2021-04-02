Advertisement

Accident reported on West Del Mar(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A vehicle ends up on the wrong side of the road on west Del Mar.

The accident happened at around 1 p.m. near the 300 block of W Del Mar Boulevard.

Images show a black-colored jeep that was on the eastbound lane but the vehicle was facing west.

No information on what caused the accident.

Drivers in the area are being advised to proceed with caution.

