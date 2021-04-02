City releases guidelines for Easter

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the Easter holiday taking place this weekend, the city parks and recreation department would like to remind the community what is allowed and what is not allowed to ensure a safe holiday weekend.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, residents are being asked to wear a face mask, gather in small groups, clean frequently touched areas and practice social distancing when they are out at the parks.

Park officials are asking residents to properly dispose of trash, park vehicles in designated areas only, and extinguish all ashes.

Some of the don’ts include no overnight camping, no trailer barbeque pits or ATVs, and no alcohol at any of the parks.

Park hours will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Laredo Police will also be monitoring to make sure there is no vandalism or property damage at city parks.

Some of the DO’s include :

• Pick-up and dispose of trash properly.

• Whether families pack sandwiches, bring pizzas or decide to grill on site, either is allowed. Plates, napkins, cups, sodas, water bottles, candy, cakes, cookies etc., are welcome. Just make sure to leave the area clean, and that all trash is placed in the proper bin, or in a trash bag.

• Carry additional trash bags when visiting a local park

• Park your vehicles only in designated areas

• Extinguish all ashes - Do not place ashes in trash bins or on grass

• Bring additional gallons of water to properly extinguish any hot coals

• Have your dog(s) on a leash—for the safety of others and your pet.

• Follow FCC rules for Drone Flying at any City Park.

The list of Don’ts includes :

• No overnight camping at any City park.

• Park hours are from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. No one is allowed to spend the night with pets or belongings to reserve a spot. No tying coolers, chairs and other such items to any park picnic tables.

• -more-

• Picnic areas are on a first come, first serve basis, starting at 6:00 a.m. All property left in the park overnight will be considered abandoned and be subject to removal by City park personnel. All pavilions will be closed.

• No trailer barbecue pits or ATVS or any other motorized vehicle(s) allowed in the parks.

• The trailer pits not only tear up the park landscape, they also ruin the irrigation system at the parks. ATVs and other motorized vehicles also cause the same problems for the landscaping and irrigation system and can also be a hazard with the crowds at the park.

• No open flames or camp fire cooking on ground is allowed.

• Some like to barbeque with wood and build a fire that they then transfer to the pit and it ruins the grass. All fires must be contained to the grills only.

• No alcohol is allowed in the parks.

• No smoking is allowed.

• Absolutely no vending without a special events permit is allowed.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.