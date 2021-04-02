Eight-year-old boy in Dallas-area accidentally receives vaccine

Dallas County, TX. (KGNS) -A Texas father says his eight-year-old son was mistakenly vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The father says he didn’t know his son was too young when he registered him to be vaccinated at a Dallas County vaccination site run by a local fire department.

The father says he thought it was ok to get his child vaccinated because he was able to register the 8-year-old and was given a registration code.

It wasn’t until after the boy was given the shot that the father and officials realized it was a mistake.

According to the father, his son has experienced minor side effects such as headache and fatigue.

Officials say they plan to track down the paramedic who administered the shot and gather more information about how the mistake was made.

Moderna has begun clinical trials for the vaccine on children under the age of 12; however, the vaccine has only been authorized for Americans 18-years of age and older.

Chief Robert Fite with the Grande Prairie Fire Department says the paramedic did what they did for thousands of others for that day and went had and administered the vaccine without realizing the child was underage.

Texas pediatrician Marcial Oquendo says health officials do not know if it is safe for a child under the age of 12 to receive the vaccine.

