Gov. Abbott: Biden Administration made it “open season” for smugglers at the border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Governor of Texas says the Biden Administration made it “open season” for smugglers and criminals at the border.

Governor Greg Abbott made the remarks Thursday during a press conference in Weslaco.

He was there to visit the Department of Public Safety headquarters to check in and provide a progress report on the new “Operation Lone Star” initiative.

The program was created to stop Mexican cartels and other illegal migrants from crossing the border -- something Governor Abbott says increased when the Biden Administration changed border policies.

“The Biden Administration’s open border policies have created an open season for human traffickers, drug smugglers, for cartel, and gangs,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.