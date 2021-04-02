Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds

By Patrina Adger
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT
EDMOND, Okla. (KOCO) - An Oklahoma couple is facing child neglect charges after police said their 8-year-old son was so malnourished, he essentially had the body of a 2- to 3-year-old.

Edmond police arrested 61-year-old Valerio Garcia and his fiance, 36-year-old Akemi Cox, after a social worker visited the couple’s home in February. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services had received a report of the child scavenging for food in a dumpster.

The caseworker reported the 8-year-old son’s stomach was distended, meaning swollen and bloated. The child was also observed to be “extremely skinny” with his “skin sagging.”

“He stood at around three feet tall, weighed 30 pounds and wore size 3T clothing,” Edmond police spokesperson Emily Ward said. “It seemed that he had a very strict regimen and meal plan, but it was very small and clearly not enough calories to sustain.”

The caseworker took the boy to a hospital where doctors deemed this a medical neglect case, calling it “shocking and heinous.”

“He’s almost my 10-year-[old]’s age and he’s the size of my 3-year-old,” Ward said. “Once he was released from the hospital, [he] stayed in DHS custody, so he did not go back to his mother’s custody.”

Police said Cox is the mother of six children, but the 8-year-old was the only one she had parental rights to.

The couple was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail, where they face two counts of child neglect.

The child has since gained at least 15 pounds in foster care.

