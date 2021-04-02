Identity fraud and false unemployment claims on the rise

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities are notifying residents to be aware of a surge in false unemployment claims with the Texas WorkForce Commission.

As a result of the recent, pandemic, the requirements for the in-person unemployment benefits were amended to minimize peer-to-peer contact.

Scammers have seized the opportunity to make false claims via the internet using random unsuspecting personal information.

The information is usually obtained through the dark web or security breaches.

If you suspect that you have been a victim of identity theft, you are asked to report it to the Laredo Police Department’s Financial Crime Unit at 956-795-2873.

However, there are several steps to follow in order to further protect you.

Identity Theft Cases

Items needed to file a Police Report with the Laredo Police Department

· State issued identification (Driver’s License, Identification, or Passport),

· Social Security Card,

· Birth Certificate, and

· Evidence of how your personal identifying information is being fraudulently used.

Recommended steps to take in order to further protect yourself from additional fraud:

· Place an alert, extended fraud alert, or a freeze with all 3 major credit bureaus (Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian)

· Create an account with the Social Security Administration (forms available in English and Spanish on LPD App)

· File a Report with the Federal Trade Commission

File a report with the Federal Trade Commission website at https://www.identitytheft.gov (forms available in English and Spanish on LPD App)

· Fill out an Identity Affidavit Form with the Internal Revenue Service. If your Identity was used to work and /or file an income tax return then you should contact the IRS to notify them of the situation. https://www.irs.gov/help/contact-your-local-irs-office

