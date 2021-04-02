Advertisement

Laredo Airport makes changes to parking fees

The changes are part of the improvements undergoing inside and outside the terminal
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The city is advising frequent flyers that the airport’s new parking fees have taken effect.

Starting on Thursday, Apr. 1, if you are planning to park your vehicle at the Laredo International Airport, the first 30 minutes will be free for both the standard parking area and economy parking lot.

But after 30 minutes it will cost $2 and one to two hours for the economy parking lot.

The daily max rate is $10 for standard parking and $5 for the economy parking lot.

As of Oct. 1, SP Plus Corporation took over the airport’s in house parking operations.

The new equipment is fully automated with both cash and credit card options.

For more information you can call (956) 795-2000.

