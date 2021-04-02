Laredo and Webb law enforcement officers gather to honor fallen trooper

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tributes continue to pour for Chad Walker, the DPS trooper who was shot in the line of duty and died this week, especially here at home.

Above are some pictures of the DPS office by Bob Bullock Loop.

Laredo police, Webb County Sheriff, U.S. Border Patrol and the Texas Game Warden joined together in a sign of solidarity for fallen trooper Chad Walker.

Walker is survived by his wife, a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters, and a 2-month-old daughter.

