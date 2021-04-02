Advertisement

Laredo College prepares for Summer and Fall Instruction

LC is preparing to increase its hybrid and face-to-face instruction during the summer
Laredo College
Laredo College(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College is preparing to increase its hybrid and face-to-face instruction during the summer.

The college also has a goal of increasing in-person instruction in the fall.

In a statement, Laredo College President Dr. Ricardo Solis said, “Although our state has lifted all mandated restrictions, this is not the time to put our guard down. As we prepare to increase our hybrid and face-to-face instruction during the summer and further increase in-person instruction in the fall, we encourage our college family and everyone in our community to continue following the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines outlined by our federal, state and local health authorities. These include frequent hand-washing, use of face coverings, and social distancing.”

However, prospective students will have to wait until Tuesday at 8 AM to sign up because of the school’s Easter break.

Those interesting can get a head start and find a list of resources at www.laredo.edu

