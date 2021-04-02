Police hold K-9 training at local mall
According to viewers, they saw several Laredo police units at Mall Del Norte.
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police train at a local mall on Friday morning.
According to viewers, they saw several Laredo police units at Mall Del Norte. This was shortly after 11 in the morning.
Some officers along with K-9 units were seen around the area.
KGNS reached out to Laredo police who said they were doing a K-9 officer training.
No further information was released at this time.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.