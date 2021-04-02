Police hold K-9 training at local mall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police train at a local mall on Friday morning.

According to viewers, they saw several Laredo police units at Mall Del Norte. This was shortly after 11 in the morning.

Some officers along with K-9 units were seen around the area.

KGNS reached out to Laredo police who said they were doing a K-9 officer training.

No further information was released at this time.

