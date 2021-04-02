Police searching for woman wanted on three arrest warrants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released its most wanted person of the week for assaulting a police officer.

Lucila Cristine Jennings, age 47, is wanted on three arrest warrants by the police department.

It happened when an officer, following up on a criminal mischief call, ended up on the other end of a hit and run.

“The officer observed the suspect on the previous report and he tried to make contact with the vehicle,” said Jose Espinoza. “When the officer approached the female, the female immediately put the vehicle in reverse and struck the officer with her vehicle.”

If you have any information, you can call the Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

You may qualify for a cash reward up to $1,000.

