TAMIU to soon return to full on-campus instruction

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Our local university is looking to get students back into the classrooms this coming fall.

As the nation continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas A&M International University firmly believes that it will be able to resume normal campus operations by the fall season.

TAMIU President Dr. Pablo Arenaz said that the university’s plan for the fall is focused on a return to a vibrant, on-campus experience for students, faculty, and staff for the campus.

Arenaz says, “We’ve followed the science, and our strict adherence to safety protocols, aggressive testing, and a vaccination program here on campus has kept our campus’ COVID-19 prevalence at below 2 percent, among the lowest in The Texas A&M University System, throughout this Pandemic response.”

The president goes on to say, in addition to on-campus rapid testing, and vaccination opportunities, the university will continue to require on-campus face coverings, social distancing, and rigorous hand washing.

Arenaz says they will work with federal, city, state and its A&M system partners to guide its recovery efforts.

Unvieristy officials say it is eager to return to its traditional classroom setting.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.