LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s going to be a nice and breezy Easter weekend, we are looking at highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.

On Friday we’ll start our day in the low 60s and see a high of about 76 degrees.

As we head into Saturday, we could get a little warmer with a slight chance of rain throughout the day.

Then on Easter Sunday, temperatures will increase to the upper 70s, still keeping that chance of rain but overall a great weekend.

These cooler conditions won’t last too long.

On Monday we will be back in the mid-80s and then on Tuesday, we start to climb back up to the low 90s.

After Tuesday, it’s all downhill from there, as we start to see nothing but hot and summer-like temperatures.

Until then, be thankful that today is a good day!

