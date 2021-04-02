Advertisement

Today is a Good Day!

Nice and breezy holiday weekend
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s going to be a nice and breezy Easter weekend, we are looking at highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.

On Friday we’ll start our day in the low 60s and see a high of about 76 degrees.

As we head into Saturday, we could get a little warmer with a slight chance of rain throughout the day.

Then on Easter Sunday, temperatures will increase to the upper 70s, still keeping that chance of rain but overall a great weekend.

These cooler conditions won’t last too long.

On Monday we will be back in the mid-80s and then on Tuesday, we start to climb back up to the low 90s.

After Tuesday, it’s all downhill from there, as we start to see nothing but hot and summer-like temperatures.

Until then, be thankful that today is a good day!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks on CNBC
Gov. Abbott: Biden Administration made it “open season” for smugglers at the border
Mall Del Norte
Mall Del Norte announces new hours
Ash and Springfield
Heavy police presence results in arrest
Fire department responds to rollover
Passenger sent to hospital after rollover
Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority addresses Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Latest News

Don't be the fool!
Fool for the city
Wednesday morning forecast
Bring on the rain
Tuesday temperatures in the 90s
Last days of March
Nice cool day followed by some heat and rain
The return of winter