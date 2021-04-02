Two minute drill for April 2

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -While most of the nation is getting ready to head back to the ballgame, here on a local level, high school baseball and softball teams are striving to go for the W.

The Cigarroa Toros took on the Martin Tigers at Veterans field. After a fierce battle, it was Martin that came on top eight to two.

In UISD, the United South Panthers went up against the LBJ Wolves. After nine innings, it was the Panthers that were able to take home a win.

Meanwhile in softball, the lady Longhorns went up against the Eagle Pass Eagles. The ballgame was not in the Longhorns’ favor as Eagle pass took home the win.

