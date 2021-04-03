CDC urges to be cautious if not fully vaccinated

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Friday masses are being celebrated across the nation as worshippers express their joy at being able to mark Easter in person.

The City of Laredo is hoping it’s establishing a pattern that will last with us past Easter.

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can celebrate Easter with friends and family, but the City of Laredo and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance on what you can do.

Around the country, COVID-19 cases caused by variants are on the rise, just as health experts have been predicting.

However, the city wants to express confidence. Representatives claim that since March 11th, the city has recorded less than 150 active cases a day and a hospitalization rate of 6% or below.

The president is also looking at numbers being a positive reflection and he wants us redirect our attention to bigger concerns.

“This morning we’ve learned that our economy created 900,000 jobs in March, which means the first two months of our administration has seen more new jobs created in the first two months in any administration in history,” said President Joe Biden. “We still have a long way to go to get our economy back on track after the worst economic and job crisis in nearly a century.”

The CDC says it is still learning exactly how protection from the vaccine works and until more is known, the agency is continuing to recommend fully vaccinated people wear masks in public places and health experts say its just too soon to let your guard down- especially as COVID-19 variants continue to spread.

“The disease is not taking Easter weekend off,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “This disease is not taking spring break off. This diseases remains as deadly as its ever been.”

After a concerning rise in COVID cases in the last week, up almost 12%.

Hospitalizations also on the rise, the national average deaths now top 900 per day.

However, the City of Laredo is still scaling back on how they will provide COVID-19 updates as many are trying to move forward, but lawmakers want to focus on the positive.

“Credit for this progress belongs not to me but to the american people. Hard working women and men who have struggled through this pandemic, never given up, and are determined to get the country back on track.”

Just a reminder as we get ready for Easter weekend, the CDC is urging Americans once again to be cautious about gathering if you aren’t fully vaccinated.

But if you are fully vaccinated, they say you can gather with family who aren’t, but keep the groups small.

The city has recorded a positivity rate of below 5% since the week of February 21st through the 27th.

The city claims that as of march the first, they’ve recorded less than 300 active cases and a hospitalization rate of 10% or below.

