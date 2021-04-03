Health authority addresses Johnson & Johnson vaccine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After 15 million Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines were thrown away after an ingredient mix-up, Laredo’s health authority reassures the public our area has not been impacted as of yet.

In a statement, Doctor Trevino says in part:

“The FDA is investigating the incident and in the interim, Johnson & Johnson has halted future shipments of its vaccine. The mistake does not affect Johnson & Johnson vaccines that have already been delivered.”

