Advertisement

Laredo Fire Department raises awareness for autism

Friday kicks off Autism Awareness Month, and here at home the Laredo Fire Department is joining in to raise awareness.
Laredo Fire Department raises awareness for autism
Laredo Fire Department raises awareness for autism(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Friday kicks off Autism Awareness Month, and here at home the Laredo Fire Department is joining in to raise awareness.

Throughout the month of April, the department will be wearing a commemorative autism awareness t-shirt as well as providing specific training on how to deal with autistic patients.

Autism is a complex lifelong developmental disability that typically appears during early childhood.

“Spectrum condition” autism affects a persons social skills, communication, relationships, a self regulation.

Autism has increased from one in ever 125 children in 2004 to one in every 59 children being affected by it in 2020.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks on CNBC
Gov. Abbott: Biden Administration made it “open season” for smugglers at the border
Mall Del Norte
Mall Del Norte announces new hours
Ash and Springfield
Heavy police presence results in arrest
Fire department responds to rollover
Passenger sent to hospital after rollover
Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority addresses Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Latest News

File photo
Zapata County holds clinic to expunge records
Laredo Center for Urban Agriculture and Sustainability
Local center teaches you how to grow sustainable, organic food
Easter holiday guidelines
CDC urges to be cautious if not fully vaccinated
Fire department responds to rollover
Passenger sent to hospital after rollover