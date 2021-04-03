Laredo Fire Department raises awareness for autism

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Friday kicks off Autism Awareness Month, and here at home the Laredo Fire Department is joining in to raise awareness.

Throughout the month of April, the department will be wearing a commemorative autism awareness t-shirt as well as providing specific training on how to deal with autistic patients.

Autism is a complex lifelong developmental disability that typically appears during early childhood.

“Spectrum condition” autism affects a persons social skills, communication, relationships, a self regulation.

Autism has increased from one in ever 125 children in 2004 to one in every 59 children being affected by it in 2020.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.