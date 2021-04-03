Local center teaches you how to grow sustainable, organic food

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - When you go grocery shopping, sometimes it’s a mystery where the food came from.

But one local organization grows sustainable and organic produce you can buy right here in Laredo.

They even offer educational activities to learn how to grow your own food from the comfort of your home.

Where there’s a flower, there’s a pepper. That’s how Jose Luis Moreno describes the pollination process for the community garden at the Laredo Center for Urban Agriculture and Sustainability.

Where there’s a pepper, there’s a lot more produce grown organically and sustainably.

”Here we have chile serrano, chile jalapeno.”

As the director of LCUAS, Moreno helped revitalize the community garden located on Chihuahua Street next to the Canseco House.

In the fall, they harvested broccoli, cauliflower, kale, and other leafy greens.

Now, they’re getting ready for spring.

The spinach is ready to harvest, and the cucumbers will be ready in about three weeks.

But year round, their mission stays the same.

”Our goal here in the community garden is to educate our community, and we want people to learn how to grow food at home.”

Once the produce is harvested, it’s sold at farmers markets and curbside sales or donated to local groups like the community fridge.

Moreno says he enjoys every step of the process.

”Getting the dirt, and sweating, being in the sun, planting and seeing the seedlings growing, I love what I do.”

Overall, LCUAS wants to foster sustainability practices, such as learning how to prepare soil, compost, and grow and harvest plants.

”This is curly kale. Completely fresh, organic and delicious.”>

The Laredo Center for Urban Agriculture and Sustainability will have free gardening sessions starting April 10th.

They are taking applications through email at lcuasdirector@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page here.

