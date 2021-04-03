Advertisement

Passenger sent to hospital after rollover

A vehicle rolled over the block fence of a home on Friday evening.
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A vehicle rolled over the block fence of a home on Friday evening.

Fire department crews headed out to the 4700 block of south Lucy Avenue where they found two people in their 40′s.

The male driver was transported to LMC in serious condition and the female passenger refused treatment.

No one at the residence was injured.

