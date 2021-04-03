Passenger sent to hospital after rollover

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A vehicle rolled over the block fence of a home on Friday evening.

Fire department crews headed out to the 4700 block of south Lucy Avenue where they found two people in their 40′s.

The male driver was transported to LMC in serious condition and the female passenger refused treatment.

No one at the residence was injured.

