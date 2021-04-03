Advertisement

Zapata County holds clinic to expunge records

The clinic will be from April 6th to April 8th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Arrest records will follow you the rest of your life if you find yourself in handcuffs, but for people who were arrested in Zapata County, they may find some relief with an upcoming clinic to expunge records.

This is a reminder that the Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid will hold a virtual, free clinic to help individuals with arrests in Zapata County get their records expunged.

Anyone interested should call 956-489-5099 to schedule an appointment.

All low-income individuals, including youth with juvenile records, are welcome to apply and the TRLA will work with individuals who have limited or no access to technology.

Once again, this is for people who have been arrested in Zapata County.  

You do not need to be a resident there.

