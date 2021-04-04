Advertisement

Save the date: Couples rush to get married on 4/3/21 in Las Vegas

By KSNV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Saturday marked the countdown to love: 4/3/2021. Thousands of couples in Las Vegas and across the nation made sure to tie the knot on the once-in-a-lifetime date.

Whitney Cox, a marketing coordinator with Vegas Weddings, says their phones have been ringing off the hook all week, due to the iconic date: 4/3/21. It’s the highest call volume she’s seen in three years.

“What we’re seeing now is all the couples who had to postpone their wedding…They’re not ready to plan a whole big extravaganza. They’ve been there, done that. They want to do something easy,” Cox said.

Dozens of couples booked their weddings as far as one year out to get the specific date, and long lines were seen starting Thursday at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau. Some reported an hour-long wait time, with more than 1,000 licenses handed out by noon Saturday.

“We’re nervous but super excited at the same time because it’s a big change,” said soon-to-be bride Natalie Furn, as she and her fiancé waited in line.

The couples also included the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Stauffer, who drove all the way from Wisconsin to seal the deal after an eight-year engagement.

“This made it easy for me to remember because I’m bad with dates,” Bryce Stauffer said. “A very big relief off my shoulders. This is what she’s been wanting for years, and we’re finally getting it done. As long as she’s happy, I’m happy.”

Paula Cook, supervisor for the Marriage License Bureau, says the last such iconic date was 10/10/2020, which fell in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, 1,599 couples were married on that date in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority addresses Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Fire department responds to rollover
Passenger sent to hospital after rollover
Dallas County vaccine site
Eight-year-old boy in Dallas-area accidentally receives vaccine
File photo: Laredo International Airport
Laredo Airport makes changes to parking fees
Mall Del Norte
Mall Del Norte announces new hours

Latest News

The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and...
Supreme Court ruling could increase robocalls and texts, watchdog group says
Jason Sanchez-Marks, 6, died in June 2020, weeks shy of his 7th birthday. His mother is accused...
Texas mother accused of killing 6-year-old son for insurance money
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2019 file photo shows a replica of The Actor statue on the red carpet at...
‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ takes top honors at SAG Awards
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater...
Florida works to avoid “catastrophic” pond collapse
Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church...
Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter