April come she will
A sign of things to come
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are going to have one more day of cool spring conditions before we jump back to those south Texas spring temperatures.
It was a lovely Easter weekend with temperatures in the 70s and partly cloudy skies.
We saw a little bit of April showers but nothing out of the ordinary.
On Monday we’ll start out in the upper 60s and see a high of about 85 degrees.
After Monday we’ll bounce back to the 90s on Tuesday and see a high of about 99 degrees on Wednesday.
Then on Thursday and Friday, we’ll surpass the triple digits and see a high of about 101 degrees.
Thankfully these triple digits shouldn’t last too long; we’ll get back to the 90s on Saturday and Sunday.
However, in south Texas, this is just a sign of things to come.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.