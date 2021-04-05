April come she will

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are going to have one more day of cool spring conditions before we jump back to those south Texas spring temperatures.

It was a lovely Easter weekend with temperatures in the 70s and partly cloudy skies.

We saw a little bit of April showers but nothing out of the ordinary.

On Monday we’ll start out in the upper 60s and see a high of about 85 degrees.

After Monday we’ll bounce back to the 90s on Tuesday and see a high of about 99 degrees on Wednesday.

Then on Thursday and Friday, we’ll surpass the triple digits and see a high of about 101 degrees.

Thankfully these triple digits shouldn’t last too long; we’ll get back to the 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

However, in south Texas, this is just a sign of things to come.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.