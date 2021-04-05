Children at Bethany House receive Easter baskets

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A little Easter bunny went around town donating Easter baskets to children in our community.

Ana Regina Guerra, Miss Texas Royal Sweetheart, helped deliver the Easter baskets to those who might not have received one otherwise.

One of the stops she made was at the Bethany House of Laredo where the children were excited to receive their baskets full of goodies.

The ten-year-old student from Trautmann Elementary says that she loves to put a smile on other kid’s faces.

Despite her age, she believes that you’re never too young to make a difference.

