Advertisement

City’s aquatics division to re-open

Pools will be open for aerobics and lap swimming
File photo: Rev. Deacon Leonel and Irma San Miguel Swimming Pool
File photo: Rev. Deacon Leonel and Irma San Miguel Swimming Pool(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city is diving into its next stage or re-openings.

The city’s aquatics division is set to open to the public which includes, local pools and splash pads.

Starting on Monday, the Reverend Deacon Leonel & Irma San Miguel Pool and Inner City Pool will be open for water aerobics and lap swimming.

Recreational swimming will also be available to the public at the Independence Hills Pool every Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Splash pads will also be open, but only at 50 percent capacity for the time being.

For more information on these services, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating murder at Laredo business
UPDATE: Police investigating murder at local business
Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority addresses Johnson & Johnson vaccine
File photo: ambulance
ATV accident sends teenager to hospital
Jason Sanchez-Marks, 6, died in June 2020, weeks shy of his 7th birthday. His mother is accused...
Texas mother accused of killing 6-year-old son for insurance money

Latest News

File photo
City council’s agenda to include “mock election”
Rio Grande
“We still have all summer through September to go”: Laredo sector BP chief discusses immigration data
Post Easter Cleanup Blitz
Local organization steps up to clean Lake Casa Blanca Park
Police investigating murder at Laredo business
UPDATE: Police investigating murder at local business
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office recruiting locally
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office recruiting in Laredo