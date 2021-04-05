City’s aquatics division to re-open

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city is diving into its next stage or re-openings.

The city’s aquatics division is set to open to the public which includes, local pools and splash pads.

Starting on Monday, the Reverend Deacon Leonel & Irma San Miguel Pool and Inner City Pool will be open for water aerobics and lap swimming.

Recreational swimming will also be available to the public at the Independence Hills Pool every Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Splash pads will also be open, but only at 50 percent capacity for the time being.

