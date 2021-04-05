Fallen Border Patrol agent remembered two decades later

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There’s a place off I-35 and mile marker 10 where a memorial stands in honor of a federal agent killed in the line of duty.

Two decades later, current agents are keeping his memory alive.

If you’ve ever passed by the area, you probably haven’t had the chance to notice this memorial that honors an agent in green who was a victim of a tragic accident while responding to a call.

His last call was April 4, 2001. Jason Christopher Panides was helping find a group of undocumented immigrants on I-35 north, and that’s when an eighteen wheeler struck him.

Dragging him about one hundred feet, Panides was killed instantly.

The 26-year-old Florida native had been working at the Laredo north Border Patrol station for three years at the time of his death.

His body was buried in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ten years after his passing in 2011, that’s when a memorial was placed for the agent on mile marker 10 of I-35 east access road.

It reads “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called sons of God.”

Marking the 20th anniversary of his death Sunday, dozens of agents took a moment of silence to honor Panides.

After that, a wreath provided by his family was placed on the memorial for the never forgotten federal agent.

More than 70 agents have been killed while on duty since 2003, and that’s according to the Customs and Border Protection page.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.