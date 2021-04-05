Advertisement

FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance funds available

If you had COVID-19 funeral expenses, you are encouraged to keep and gather documentation
FEMA will begin accepting applications in April for families who need assistance covering...
FEMA will begin accepting applications in April for families who need assistance covering COVID-19-related funeral expenses.(KBTX)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - FEMA will begin accepting applications for Funeral Assistance on Monday, April 12, 2021 through their dedicated call center.

Who is Eligible?

To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:

⋅ The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

⋅ The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

⋅ The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

⋅ There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

How to Apply

COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number:

844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585

If you had COVID-19 funeral expenses, we encourage you to keep and gather documentation. Types of information should include:

⋅ An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

⋅ Funeral expenses documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.

⋅ Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. We are not able to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.

You can find more information here: https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.

