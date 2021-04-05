Advertisement

Laredo Chamber of Commerce announces interim CEO

The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is welcoming a new leader.
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is welcoming a new leader.

Following the retirement of the president/CEO Miguel Conchas, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce announces the current vice president, Miriam M. Castillo as the interim CEO of the organization.

Miriam has been part of the organization since 2005 and has been vice president since 2014.

A search for the chamber’s permanent CEO will take place before the end of the fiscal year and Castillo will start her new role as interim CEO on July 1st.

