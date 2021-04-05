UPDATE: Police investigating murder at local business

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UPDATE: The Laredo Police Department has released new information regarding a shooting Monday morning.

They are confirming that all of the victims injured are men, five of whom more seriously injured than others, with the ages of 23, 25, 26, 29, and 31.

The sixth victim turned out to be 22-year-old Jaime Leal Rodriguez.

He passed away at Laredo Medical Center.

The case remains under investigation.

Below is the original text to this story:

A local family is mourning the death of their loved one after a violent incident breaks out at a local business.

It was a gruesome discovery at a central Laredo business plaza where several people were found injured in an alleged shooting overnight.

It was the Monday morning after Easter where authorities were called out to a reception hall at around 4 in the morning. The scene was so massive they had to close off the intersection of McPherson Road and Taylor Street.

Officers closed off the area with caution tape at around 7 in the morning saying that it was an active crime scene, later on they confirmed it was an investigation into the third murder of the year.

A relative informed KGNS that their loved one, 22-year-old Jaime Leal Rodriguez, was the victim who died at the scene; meanwhile another family member is in critical condition and several others are injured.

However, that information has yet to be confirmed by police.

A local resident who works at a nearby business saw the commotion and was shocked to hear about the news.

”Honestly no, it is pretty rare that something like this happens in Laredo, it’s pretty brutal,” said Eduardo. “Honestly, I hope whatever happened to these individuals, god has them in his glory.”

Witnesses who refused to come out on camera say, the business is known for hosting parties that usually don’t last beyond operating hours.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case. Laredo police are investigating the case we’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

