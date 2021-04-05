Advertisement

ATV accident sends teenager to hospital

Paramedics arrived and found a 14-year-old boy injured at the scene.
File photo: ambulance(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A teenager is left in critical condition after an accident on Easter.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. when fire officials received a call about an all-terrain vehicle rollover at the 4900 block of Palmito Drive.

He was treated and taken to the Laredo Medical Center in serious condition.

