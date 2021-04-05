ATV accident sends teenager to hospital

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A teenager is left in critical condition after an accident on Easter.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. when fire officials received a call about an all-terrain vehicle rollover at the 4900 block of Palmito Drive.

Paramedics arrived and found a 14-year-old boy injured at the scene.

He was treated and taken to the Laredo Medical Center in serious condition.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.