Accident reported on San Bernardo and Boston Street

Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect long delays.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident on San Bernardo is causing road closures near Boston Street.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. as a result, the southbound lanes on San Bernardo are closed.

