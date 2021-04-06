Accident reported on San Bernardo and Boston Street
Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect long delays.
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident on San Bernardo is causing road closures near Boston Street.
The incident happened at around 1 p.m. as a result, the southbound lanes on San Bernardo are closed.
