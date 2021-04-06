Arrest made in third murder of the year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An arrest was made by police who continue their investigation into the murder and multiple stabbing at a local business on Taylor and McPherson.

Laredo’s third murder of the year is confirmed with reports of a stabbing and shooting at a local business and an arrest has been made, but the motive and circumstances behind the incident remains in question.

How did a teenager manage to stab six people without being stopped?

“Imagine yourself in a reception hall, full of people, not just those attending, but people working at the location so they had hands full....”

Investigator Joe Baeza of the Laredo Police Department, remains tentative over what happened at the tail-end of the Easter weekend.

“It was determined after the preliminary investigation, Mr. Tays attacked several people at the hall with some sort of cutting device or knife.”

An 18-year-old, Anthony Tays Jr., is being held accountable for the mass stabbing that happened at a local reception hall.

The incident occurred past four o’clock Monday morning.

“Through it all in the early part of the evening, we were able to identify two individuals who were identified, 18-year-old, Anthony Tays Jr., and Lester Herrera, age 33 were identified as persons of interest.”

Still in question is whether the two suspects are related.

Meanwhile, the family of Jaime Leal-Rodriguez are demanding answers.

“At this point, all the findings were presented to the district attorney’s office and after closely consulting with them, there are able to charge Mr. Tays with one count felony murder and 5 counts of aggravated assault on the other five victims.”

At this time, Lester Herrera is being charged with deadly conduct.

Lester Herrera, age 33 (KGNS)

He reportedly discharged a weapon inside the reception hall, but did not strike anybody.

We will continue to follow the story as details become available.

Both of the suspects have previous arrest records, but Tays is the only person is custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.