Benavides Boys and Girls Club set to open Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Laredo will be re-opening soon after having been benched for about a year.

Thanks to a contribution from the community, the Benavides club will be up and running on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials at the center say they are rolling out the red carpet to welcome back kids between six to 12 years old.

They’re going to be open from 3:15 in the afternoon up until 7 in the evening.

