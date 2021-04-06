Advertisement

Bexar County comes to Laredo on ‘Recruiting Texas Tour’

The recruiting team for the sheriff’s office welcomed candidates at Trufit Gym on Tuesday.
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Those aspiring for a career in law enforcement had their chance on Tuesday with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

At the gym, participants were helped to start their application process for the sheriff’s office.

The office hoped that their second trip to Laredo would turn out to be as successful as their first.

“We’re looking for qualified applicants to come and join our ranks with the sheriff’s office,” said Corporal John Rivera. “The last time we came, we had 90 individuals so we had a great turnout. We’re just looking for qualified candidates.... males, females, we start hiring at 18 years old and we don’t have a max age limit.”

Those interested who did not have an opportunity on Tuesday can monitor the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office social media pages for any updates to future recruiting events.

