Bexar County Sheriff’s Office looking for new recruits in Laredo

Potential candidates are invited to a recruitment event taking place at TruFit located at Mall Del Norte
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -If you are interested in a career in law enforcement, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for candidates to join their workforce.

On Tuesday, the recruitment team will be making a stop in Laredo as part of its Recruiting Texas Tour.

Representatives will be at the TruFit Gym at Mall Del Norte from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are asking candidates to dress in workout attire because they are going to give you the chance to take a physical agility test.

For more information on the event, you can click here.

