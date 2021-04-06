Bexar County Sheriff’s Office looking for new recruits in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -If you are interested in a career in law enforcement, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for candidates to join their workforce.

On Tuesday, the recruitment team will be making a stop in Laredo as part of its Recruiting Texas Tour.

Representatives will be at the TruFit Gym at Mall Del Norte from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are asking candidates to dress in workout attire because they are going to give you the chance to take a physical agility test.

For more information on the event, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.