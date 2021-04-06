Advertisement

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office recruiting in Laredo

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for candidates in Laredo.
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for candidates in Laredo.

On Tuesday, April 6th the recruiting team will make their next stop in Laredo as part of the Recruiting Texas Tour.

Those interested will have an opportunity on Tuesday.

“If you’re interested in wearing a uniform, be out at the Trufit Gym at 5300 San Dario tomorrow. We’re testing at 11 and again at 2 p.m. Come on out, and bring some PT clothes, bring something you can do some working out in because we’re actually going to give you the opportunity to apply online, we’re going to give you the opportunity to take the written test, but we’re also going to give you the opportunity to take our PAT, our physical agility test.”

For the full interview, you can head to our Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating murder at Laredo business
UPDATE: Police investigating murder at local business
Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority addresses Johnson & Johnson vaccine
File photo: ambulance
ATV accident sends teenager to hospital
Jason Sanchez-Marks, 6, died in June 2020, weeks shy of his 7th birthday. His mother is accused...
Texas mother accused of killing 6-year-old son for insurance money

Latest News

File photo
City council’s agenda to include “mock election”
Rio Grande
“We still have all summer through September to go”: Laredo sector BP chief discusses immigration data
Post Easter Cleanup Blitz
Local organization steps up to clean Lake Casa Blanca Park
Police investigating murder at Laredo business
UPDATE: Police investigating murder at local business