Bexar County Sheriff’s Office recruiting in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for candidates in Laredo.

On Tuesday, April 6th the recruiting team will make their next stop in Laredo as part of the Recruiting Texas Tour.

Those interested will have an opportunity on Tuesday.

“If you’re interested in wearing a uniform, be out at the Trufit Gym at 5300 San Dario tomorrow. We’re testing at 11 and again at 2 p.m. Come on out, and bring some PT clothes, bring something you can do some working out in because we’re actually going to give you the opportunity to apply online, we’re going to give you the opportunity to take the written test, but we’re also going to give you the opportunity to take our PAT, our physical agility test.”

For the full interview, you can head to our Facebook page.

