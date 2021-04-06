Bridging the Gap initiative works with local shelter

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A San Antonio initiative came to Laredo on Tuesday morning to help bridge the gap in our community.

Last Chance Ministries helps connect non profits, ministries, business and communities by networking and providing various services.

They currently have been working with Laredo’s Bethany House to help resolve food insecurities and enhance their Homebound program.

“We’re trying to create a project like Bridging the Gap in Laredo which offers tiny homes for the homeless, and why we are here in Bethany is to find out how we can transition them into tiny homes and eventually get to own their own houses,” said Jimmy Robles. “So we’re here for that, to see how we can just bridge that gap.”

On Tuesday, the ministry helped give out 500 boxes of food at Bethany House.

Robles says that the hope is to able to serve the communities of Laredo weekly.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.