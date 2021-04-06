City buildings open for business

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is announcing its next stages of re-openings which includes city buildings.

Starting on Tuesday, Apr. 6, various city buildings and departments will open including City Hall, the City Hall Annex and Building and Planning Department.

This means residents will now be able to make in-person tax and utility payments at the City Hall and City Hall Annex.

If you have any information regarding city services you can reach them at (956) 791-7300.

