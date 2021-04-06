Advertisement

City council’s agenda to include “mock election”

The fifteen page agenda consists of zoning proposals, ordinances, and more.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s back to business for city council as they meet on Tuesday to discuss several items.

Some of the items include proposing a mock election at a city facility next month so the elections office can test out the new voting machines.

Also, Mayor Pete Saenz is proposing that the internal auditor make an investigation regarding the construction, ownership, and public use of the Martinez basketball court in District 7.

Council member Vanessa Perez is asking management to notify and invite a council member when discussions are made with anyone in the private sector regarding the expenditure of public funds.

The meeting will stream live on the City of Laredo’s website at 5:30 p.m.

