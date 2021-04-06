Advertisement

Human smuggling attempt ends in rollover

Agents found six undocumented immigrants who were attempting to flee on foot
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt that ended in a rollover accident over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday evening when agents spotted a red Dodge Durango driving near Union Pacific Railway.

When agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver refused and traveled southbound on I-35 towards Laredo.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop when it rolled over at a ditch near Uniroyal Drive.

All of the individuals got out and attempted to flee on foot.

CBP Air Agents responded and were able to locate six undocumented individuals.

Schools experiencing issues with STAAR testing system
