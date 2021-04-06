Human smuggling attempt ends in rollover

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt that ended in a rollover accident over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday evening when agents spotted a red Dodge Durango driving near Union Pacific Railway.

When agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver refused and traveled southbound on I-35 towards Laredo.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop when it rolled over at a ditch near Uniroyal Drive.

All of the individuals got out and attempted to flee on foot.

CBP Air Agents responded and were able to locate six undocumented individuals.

