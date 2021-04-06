Advertisement

LISD announces graduation ceremonies for 2021

The district will continue to broadcast the ceremonies on its YouTube channel
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The end of the school year may be a month away, but a local school district is already announcing its graduation schedule.

LISD says its commencement ceremonies will be held on Monday, May 31, and Tuesday, June at Shirley Field.

Commencement ceremonies for Cigarroa High School will be held on Monday, May 31 at 9 a.m. Nixon will graduate their seniors on Monday, May 31 at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, Garcia Early College High School is set for Tuesday, June first at 9 a.m. and Martin Hill school will take place on Tuesday, June 1 at 8 p.m.

Security screening and health surveys will be conducted for everyone attending the graduation ceremonies.

The district will also broadcast the ceremonies on its YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating murder at Laredo business
UPDATE: Police investigating murder at local business
File photo: ambulance
ATV accident sends teenager to hospital
Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority addresses Johnson & Johnson vaccine
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Growing concern over COVID-19 variant infecting children

Latest News

File photo
Accident reported on San Bernardo and Boston Street
Schools experiencing issues with STAAR testing system
Schools experiencing issues with STAAR testing system
24-year-old Pablo Fernando Gonzalez
Man charged with discharging firearm near Arena Boulevard
City Hall
City buildings open for business
Sugar Rush Partyland
Owners of party place speak out over incident