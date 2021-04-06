LISD announces graduation ceremonies for 2021

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The end of the school year may be a month away, but a local school district is already announcing its graduation schedule.

LISD says its commencement ceremonies will be held on Monday, May 31, and Tuesday, June at Shirley Field.

Commencement ceremonies for Cigarroa High School will be held on Monday, May 31 at 9 a.m. Nixon will graduate their seniors on Monday, May 31 at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, Garcia Early College High School is set for Tuesday, June first at 9 a.m. and Martin Hill school will take place on Tuesday, June 1 at 8 p.m.

Security screening and health surveys will be conducted for everyone attending the graduation ceremonies.

The district will also broadcast the ceremonies on its YouTube channel.

