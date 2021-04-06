LISD to hold vaccine clinic for employees and 18+ students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo ISD is providing Moderna vaccines for students who are 18 years of age and employees at Cigarroa, Martin, Nixon, Garcia Early College High School.

The district clarifies that those wanting to get it must notify their school principal or department director so that they may be added to the list.

Individuals cannot just show up.

The school principal needs to give them the appropriate information and directions and paperwork needed.

