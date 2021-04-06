Local organization steps up to clean Lake Casa Blanca Park

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Rio Grande International Study Center held their post Easter Blitz Clean Up, inviting community members to be a part of it.

The group says they have collected tons of trash in the past from old mattresses to drink bottles and food.

On Monday, things were scaled back, but organizers still want people to remember the importance of earth preservation.

While many of us were able to celebrate the Easter holiday with our families, mother nature was tested over the weekend as hundreds of families returned to Lake Casa Blanca Park for the first time in over a year.

One group stepped up to deal with the aftermath.

“I feel like as a community here- we need to take care of what we have,” said Veronica Ramirez. “As a girl scout leader we leave things better than we found them- so, I’m just glad that I can come here and volunteer my time to show my girls and my troop that no matter how big or small, everyone can contribute.”

Veronica Ramirez, a parent and girl scout troop leader is trying to be an example to others who might not appreciate that everything big or small makes an impact on our surroundings.

“I did see a lot of utensils, the forks, the spoons, the knives, the bottle tops... the beer bottle tops, the tabs of soda cans... and that isn’t good for our environment.”

“It’s very important to take care of our natural resources in Laredo,” said Manuel Flores. “I think it’s some of our greatest assets- so it’s important we pick-up after ourselves and take responsibility and make sure our national environment is clean and pristine for ourselves and the benefit of our future generations.”

Manuel Flores, the RGLSC director of community of engagement was pleased with the volunteer turnout, especially considering all of the concerns attached to COVID.

The two our focused on our future.

“We are role models for our children. I have two children of my own and we are a scouting family and feel we need to do our part to keep it clean, so that way my grandchildren and my great grandchildren can enjoy what I’m enjoying right now, which is being outdoors.”

This year Earth Day falls on Thursday, April 22nd. A second cleanup is scheduled for that day.

If you would like to sign up to help, you can check out their web page here or Facebook and get all the details.

