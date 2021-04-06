Man charged with discharging firearm near Arena Boulevard

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A shots fired call near our local arena lands one man behind bars over the weekend.

Laredo Police arrested 24-year-old Pablo Fernando Gonzalez in the case.

The incident happened on Saturday, Apr. 3 at around 11:45 p.m. when officers heard gunshots near Arena Boulevard.

Police drove in the direction of the shots when several witnesses at a local restaurant pointed towards a fleeing white Ram pick-up truck.

Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop and identify three occupants, one of which was identified as Gonzalez who was believed to be the alleged shooter.

He was charged with discharging a firearm.

Authorities were also able to recover two spent casing outside of a restaurant at the 6400 block Of Arena Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.