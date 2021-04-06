Advertisement

Man sent to hospital after motorcycle accident

An accident is reported involving a vehicle and motorcycle.
Auto-cyclist accident
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident is reported involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

The Laredo Fire Department responded to the intersection of San Jorge Avenue and Washington Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics found a male in his late 20′s with injuries who was transported to LMC in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle refused transportation.

