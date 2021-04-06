Owners of party place speak out over incident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The owners of the alleged establishment where the shooting allegedly took place is speaking out about the incident.

Sugar Rush Partyland posted on its Facebook page saying, the business is cooperating with law enforcement and is providing all information that will help with their murder investigation.

The Facebook admin goes on to say, “The actions taken place last (Sunday) night do no reflect our establishment and our goal of providing a family-friendly facility for your special day.”

The post says the incident will not interfere with any upcoming events at the establishment and that all scheduled events will be upheld and no refunds will be issued for cancellations.

They also add that their thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time.

