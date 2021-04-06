Roadwork to cause road closures on Farragut Street and Flores Avenue

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For the next three months, you can expect a major road project to cause road closures in the downtown area.

Starting, on Tuesday, the city’s engineering department will start phase two of its drainage and utilities improvements at the intersection of Farragut Street and Flores Avenue.

During this time, the Hidalgo/Flores intersection will not be closed, but Flores Avenue will be closed from Farragut Street to just north of Hidalgo Street.

Work will be Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crews will do their best to allow sidewalks to open.

